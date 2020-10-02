Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 345,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,220.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNHAF shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GNHAF stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.77. 447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.15. Vifor Pharma has a one year low of $106.18 and a one year high of $193.15.

Vifor Pharma Company Profile

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products that include Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent for the treatment of symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); and Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency.

