Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of VVNT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 268,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,776. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. Vivint Smart Home has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.14 million. Analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen acquired 20,959 shares of Vivint Smart Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $369,716.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 103,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVNT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the first quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth $89,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the second quarter worth $252,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes smart home operating system; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; internally developed smart devices; and extensible partner-neutral ecosystem.

