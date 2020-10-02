Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Insider Purchases £13,000 in Stock

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) insider Lim Hua Min acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,986.80).

Lim Hua Min also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 25th, Lim Hua Min purchased 60,000 shares of Walker Crips Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,384.16).

On Friday, September 18th, Lim Hua Min bought 50,000 shares of Walker Crips Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($16,986.80).

On Thursday, September 10th, Lim Hua Min purchased 11,335 shares of Walker Crips Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £2,947.10 ($3,850.91).

On Tuesday, August 18th, Lim Hua Min acquired 302,119 shares of Walker Crips Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £78,550.94 ($102,640.72).

WCW stock remained flat at $GBX 26.50 ($0.35) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 27.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 25.11. Walker Crips Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 18 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 30 ($0.39). The stock has a market cap of $11.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59.

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. The company offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

