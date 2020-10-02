Waves Enterprise (WEST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $581,145.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Waves Enterprise token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001153 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $4.72 million and $581,145.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00258145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00086968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.01524670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00171606 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,681 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Waves Enterprise Token Trading

Waves Enterprise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Enterprise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

