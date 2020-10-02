Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,600 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the August 31st total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,645,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 173,563 shares during the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 269.5% in the 1st quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 859,630 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 89,385 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $877,000.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. 162,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,727. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

