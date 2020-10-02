Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a growth of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 5,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.79.

Shares of NYSE:WSM traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $94.51. 1,255,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,899. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average is $74.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $1,436,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,039,395.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $280,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,408,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

