XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

XP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on XP in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of XP by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 235,949 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of XP by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 544,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 168,331 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of XP by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Shares of XP stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.91. 762,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,549. XP has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $52.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69.

XP (NYSE:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

XP Company Profile

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

