Ycash Market Cap Reaches $1.00 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 2nd. In the last week, Ycash has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $179,426.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00616153 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00080957 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049979 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,045,362 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

