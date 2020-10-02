Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to report sales of $14.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.91 billion. Boeing reported sales of $19.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year sales of $58.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.46 billion to $62.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $82.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.36 billion to $94.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The company had revenue of $11.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.82) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.19.

BA stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.31. 787,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,442,518. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a PE ratio of -33.24 and a beta of 1.37. Boeing has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $378.70.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,710.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 84,338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $713,677,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,555,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,556,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997,531 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 372,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,152,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $470,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $504,079,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

