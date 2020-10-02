Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Matinas Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB) will report sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Matinas Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $20,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Matinas Biopharma will report full year sales of $130,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $200,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $120,000.00, with estimates ranging from $40,000.00 to $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Matinas Biopharma.

Matinas Biopharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03).

MTNB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.78. 993,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,348,063. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.78. Matinas Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

