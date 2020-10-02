Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to post $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year sales of $5.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

RHI stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.57. 745,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,504. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $199,949.75. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 607.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 112.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

