Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) to Announce -$0.41 EPS

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Equities research analysts expect Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Surface Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 70.90%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SURF shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated an “average” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Surface Oncology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 133,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.87. 504,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,698. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.12, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

