Zacks: Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.97 Million

Equities analysts expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) to report sales of $493.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.70 million. Envista posted sales of $659.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Envista by 23.8% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Envista by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Envista by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Envista by 30.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,870. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

