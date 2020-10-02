Zacks: Analysts Expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $493.97 Million

Posted by on Oct 2nd, 2020

Equities analysts expect Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) to report sales of $493.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $525.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.70 million. Envista posted sales of $659.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.33 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVST. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVST. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Envista by 23.8% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Envista by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Envista by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Envista by 30.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,870. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $33.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Envista (NASDAQ:NVST)

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit