Zacks: Analysts Expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.17. Inter Parfums posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.07 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub lowered Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Inter Parfums from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 668,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,996,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 559,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 492,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,561 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 377,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 74,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 361,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $38.58. 114,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,138. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.15. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

