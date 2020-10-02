Zacks: Analysts Expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.10. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.14.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $671,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Patrick Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. 2,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $16.70 and a 1 year high of $69.84. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

