Zacks: Analysts Expect Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.40). Replimune Group reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REPL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.06.

In other news, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $3,756,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,048,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,330,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,183,785. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,750 shares of company stock worth $4,243,418. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.47. 3,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,620. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 22.54, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $982.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 3.20.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

