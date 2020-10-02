Zacks: Analysts Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.67. Robert Half International posted earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RHI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.44.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.57. The stock had a trading volume of 745,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,504. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.