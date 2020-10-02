Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.20 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) to announce $9.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.80 billion. Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $8.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will report full year sales of $39.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.90 billion to $40.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $37.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.29 billion to $38.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs Group.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.67.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.90. 2,536,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

