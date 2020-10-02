Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $920.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will post sales of $920.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $924.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $918.10 million. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $771.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.32.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at $24,713,587.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $1,733,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,718,503.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,328 shares of company stock valued at $15,457,252 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.16. The stock had a trading volume of 728,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $275.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.68.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

