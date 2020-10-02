Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages predict that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boingo Wireless.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $58.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIFI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.86.

Shares of WIFI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 33,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,498. The stock has a market cap of $453.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. Boingo Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 9,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $119,869.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,584.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Dawn Callahan sold 23,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $324,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIFI. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth $13,034,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 687,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 415,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 406,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $3,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

