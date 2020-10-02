Zacks: Brokerages Expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to Post $1.80 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to post $1.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the lowest is ($0.06). Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $3.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.15) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $11.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Wolfe Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

NYSE COF traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.32. 12,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of -197.11 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total transaction of $395,585.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 262,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,455,000 after buying an additional 170,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,163,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 47,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

