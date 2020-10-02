Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.38). Eventbrite reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($2.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.36). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%.

EB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of EB traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,025. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1,826.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 110.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 50.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 106.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Eventbrite by 74.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.