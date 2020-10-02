Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.49 Million

Analysts expect Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) to announce $23.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.20 million. Eventbrite posted sales of $82.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full year sales of $119.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $137.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $258.10 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $272.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 61.89% and a negative net margin of 103.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 440.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,684 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP boosted its position in Eventbrite by 481.3% in the second quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,360 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eventbrite by 47.4% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,718,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,187 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 605.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Eventbrite in the first quarter worth $5,585,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eventbrite stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,025. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 2.59.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eventbrite (EB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.