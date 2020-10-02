Zacks: Brokerages Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.27 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Sidoti raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.14.

PBH stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $35.89. 13,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,462,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,318,000 after purchasing an additional 86,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,784,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,775,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,679,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,379,000 after purchasing an additional 213,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

