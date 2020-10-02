Zacks: Brokerages Expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.67. Robert Half International posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RHI. TheStreet raised Robert Half International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

NYSE:RHI traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $63.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 112.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

