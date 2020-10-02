Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) to Post $1.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the highest is $1.13. Sanofi reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,450,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,072,000 after buying an additional 3,464,099 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,155,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,846,000 after acquiring an additional 493,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,142,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 8.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,416,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,638,000 after purchasing an additional 186,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Sanofi by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,791,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73,973 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNY traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $37.62 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

