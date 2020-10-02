Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the August 31st total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

ZUO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 42,732,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,709,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zuora by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,100 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,374,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,522,000 after purchasing an additional 912,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05. Zuora has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.47 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

