Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) will announce sales of $22.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.30 million and the highest is $22.64 million. Zynex reported sales of $11.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $150.32 million, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $167.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.12 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Shares of ZYXI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,201. Zynex has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

