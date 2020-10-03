$0.05 EPS Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Harsco reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 86.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.17. Harsco had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $447.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HSC. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Harsco by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Harsco by 22.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 55,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 11.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Harsco by 3.7% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 54,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSC traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $14.43. 267,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,577. Harsco has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

