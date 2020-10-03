-$0.15 EPS Expected for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.05. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,641 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $964,024.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,355.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 12,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,560,349. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth $47,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 77.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth about $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 105.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,387,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,256. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -183.79 and a beta of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.97. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

