$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Hercules Capital posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTGC. Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Shares of HTGC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. 781,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,739. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hercules Capital has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 182.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 13.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 39.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 215.2% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 106,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 72,776 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

