$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Avient posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNT. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNT traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $28.75. 1,078,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,968. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

