$0.45 EPS Expected for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

HRL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,452. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $619,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,490.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,539 shares of company stock worth $5,861,505 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2,838.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 42,125 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $586,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $6,341,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth about $368,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

