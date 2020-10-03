-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ion Geophysical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the highest is ($0.30). Ion Geophysical posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 147.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($1.33). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ion Geophysical.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.97 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ion Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of IO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.47. 95,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,533. Ion Geophysical has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $22.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 3.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IO. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Ion Geophysical by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 131,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ion Geophysical by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ion Geophysical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ion Geophysical by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ion Geophysical by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

