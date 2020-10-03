$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.87. Highwoods Properties also posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Highwoods Properties.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.44.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director Thomas P. Anderson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $158,611.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. The company had a trading volume of 751,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,174. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Highwoods Properties (HIW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.