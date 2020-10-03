$1.92 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report sales of $1.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.63 million and the lowest is $1.20 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $9.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 million to $20.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.54 million, with estimates ranging from $5.74 million to $12.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,844. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77. The firm has a market cap of $368.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 946.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.