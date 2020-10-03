$115.45 Million in Sales Expected for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) to post $115.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.40 million to $115.50 million. Neogen reported sales of $107.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year sales of $448.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $447.50 million to $448.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $483.95 million, with estimates ranging from $476.80 million to $491.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.79 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

NEOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

NEOG traded down $9.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,971. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.73, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.62. Neogen has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $82.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.96.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $454,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $1,991,427.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,195.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Neogen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Neogen by 88.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neogen by 4,167.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Neogen during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

