$13.94 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will announce $13.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.32 million and the lowest is $13.57 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $15.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $57.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.24 million to $57.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.81 million, with estimates ranging from $56.62 million to $58.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCM shares. National Securities upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 20,000 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $361,800 in the last 90 days. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 11.8%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.30%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.