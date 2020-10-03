$158.52 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to report sales of $158.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.66 million to $161.38 million. TowneBank posted sales of $145.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $607.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.91 million to $619.63 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $574.16 million, with estimates ranging from $548.40 million to $599.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TOWN. Piper Sandler began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:TOWN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 230,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.16. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TowneBank by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TowneBank by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in TowneBank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

