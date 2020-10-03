$158.52 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post sales of $158.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $155.66 million and the highest is $161.38 million. TowneBank posted sales of $145.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $607.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $595.91 million to $619.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $574.16 million, with estimates ranging from $548.40 million to $599.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $162.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOWN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on TowneBank in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TowneBank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. TowneBank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 230,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TowneBank during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 47.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 244.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

