$164.30 Million in Sales Expected for H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) will announce sales of $164.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for H & R Block’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.60 million and the highest is $165.00 million. H & R Block reported sales of $160.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that H & R Block will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for H & R Block.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $601.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 299.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Northcoast Research raised H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Shares of H & R Block stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,356,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,301. H & R Block has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II acquired 13,150 shares of H & R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $197,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,085,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gerard acquired 12,000 shares of H & R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $182,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 194,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,831.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in H & R Block by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,070,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,335,000 after buying an additional 126,640 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in H & R Block by 119.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,501,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,459,000 after buying an additional 2,990,527 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in H & R Block by 33.2% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,914,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,181,000 after buying an additional 1,224,670 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in H & R Block by 566.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,554,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,109,000 after buying an additional 3,870,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in H & R Block by 26.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,789,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,280,000 after buying an additional 588,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

