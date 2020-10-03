$190.00 Million in Sales Expected for Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post $190.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $193.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $186.60 million. Addus Homecare posted sales of $169.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year sales of $762.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $768.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $816.04 million, with estimates ranging from $804.03 million to $830.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Addus Homecare.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%.

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

In other news, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $226,288.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,783.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $44,773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,590 shares of company stock worth $48,266,516 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.05. 79,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,813. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. Addus Homecare has a 52-week low of $43.13 and a 52-week high of $106.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.15.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus Homecare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.