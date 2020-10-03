$194.25 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will report sales of $194.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.80 million and the highest is $198.69 million. TriMas posted sales of $236.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $749.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $759.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $785.23 million, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $800.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRS. BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TriMas by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TriMas by 889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 139,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,474. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.91. TriMas has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

