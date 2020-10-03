$194.25 Million in Sales Expected for TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will report sales of $194.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.80 million and the highest is $198.69 million. TriMas posted sales of $236.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year sales of $749.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $759.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $785.23 million, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $800.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRS. BidaskClub raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TriMas by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in TriMas during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of TriMas by 889.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. The company had a trading volume of 139,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,474. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.91. TriMas has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriMas (TRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS)

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit