$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) to report sales of $2.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.04 billion. Bausch Health Companies posted sales of $2.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bausch Health Companies.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 104.13% and a negative net margin of 25.19%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on BHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.39.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 5,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $91,635.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,515.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 24.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,690,000 after purchasing an additional 334,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 34,440 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. 3,452,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.