$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to report $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Mplx reported sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year sales of $7.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $8.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mplx.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Shares of Mplx stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,986. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. Mplx has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 1,565.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 566.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 78,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Read More: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mplx (MPLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.