$21.83 Million in Sales Expected for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) to announce $21.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.00 million and the highest is $22.65 million. First Internet Bancorp posted sales of $20.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full year sales of $84.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.20 million to $86.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $95.26 million, with estimates ranging from $94.31 million to $96.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 13.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Internet Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of INBK stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 34,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,360. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $154.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.56%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $29,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at $660,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 362,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 252,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.