$24.08 Million in Sales Expected for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) will report sales of $24.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.36 million to $24.80 million. Identiv posted sales of $23.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year sales of $85.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.40 million to $86.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $92.76 million, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $95.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $19.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 7.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INVE shares. TheStreet raised Identiv from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Identiv from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Identiv in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Identiv in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

In other Identiv news, Director Nina B. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Identiv stock. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,032 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Identiv worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

INVE stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 73,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.57. Identiv has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things worldwide. It operates through two segment, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and access management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

