$245.07 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) will post $245.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $235.45 million and the highest is $252.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $237.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $805.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $796.49 million to $813.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $855.02 million, with estimates ranging from $850.46 million to $866.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Construction Partners from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

ROAD stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,734. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company has a market capitalization of $959.00 million, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $259,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 212,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 417,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,463. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,070.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 446.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.