$252.88 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) to report $252.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.30 million to $421.03 million. Host Hotels and Resorts posted sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Shares of HST stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,346,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,851,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 23.29 and a current ratio of 23.29. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,115,000 after buying an additional 1,159,035 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614,347 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,986,000 after purchasing an additional 686,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807,329 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

