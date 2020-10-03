$26.77 Million in Sales Expected for Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) to post $26.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Centogene’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.92 million. Centogene reported sales of $12.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full year sales of $73.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.36 million to $75.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.31 million, with estimates ranging from $66.66 million to $73.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centogene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Centogene stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.44. 48,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,847. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Centogene has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $187.48 million and a PE ratio of -6.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Centogene by 1,055.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Centogene in the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Centogene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Centogene by 125.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Centogene in the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene B.V. operates as a commercial-stage rare disease company worldwide. It focuses on transforming clinical and genetic data into medical solutions for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

